$0.39 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.34 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

