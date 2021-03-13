$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. SSR Mining posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SSR Mining by 15.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSRM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.18. 1,110,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

