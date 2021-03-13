$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.45. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,792,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,477. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.