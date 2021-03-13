$0.66 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,513. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

