$0.71 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $75.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

