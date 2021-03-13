$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 586,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,216. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,997,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

