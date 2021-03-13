$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

WBS stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.