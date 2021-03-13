$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

WBS stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.