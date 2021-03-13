0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. 0Chain has a market cap of $34.94 million and $1.07 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 121.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.