0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0037

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $76,071.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

