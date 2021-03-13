$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

