$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $890.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $935,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $89.26 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

