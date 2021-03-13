$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

