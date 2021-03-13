$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of AXL opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

