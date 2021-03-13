$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $121.44 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

