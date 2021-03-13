$102.53 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $102.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $78.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $378.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.80 million to $378.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $486.87 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $499.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

SMAR stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,266 shares of company stock worth $22,235,886. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.