105,381 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,611. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

