$107.87 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce sales of $107.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. PQ Group reported sales of $361.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $556.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $598.65 million, with estimates ranging from $583.30 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

