$108.38 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report $108.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.75 million to $109.00 million. Farmer Bros. posted sales of $129.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $424.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

FARM stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

