13,040 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

