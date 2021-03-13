$136.03 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce sales of $136.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

