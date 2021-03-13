$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to announce $139.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.50 million and the highest is $143.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $529.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.