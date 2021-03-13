14,134 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

