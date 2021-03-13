15,416 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,957,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,999,000 after acquiring an additional 623,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ICE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $115.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

