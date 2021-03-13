15,609 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,419. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

