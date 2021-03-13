17,094 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.89. 9,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

