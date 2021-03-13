$181.15 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce $181.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of -$506.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $701.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,963.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

