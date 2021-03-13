18,998 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 41,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,273,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A stock opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.