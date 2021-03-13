19,574 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

