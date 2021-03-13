1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and approximately $60,352.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00030705 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

