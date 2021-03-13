1World Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $11,358.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

