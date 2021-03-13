$226.40 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $226.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the highest is $228.80 million. US Ecology reported sales of $240.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $963.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $960.10 million to $967.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $3,633,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

