23,672 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

