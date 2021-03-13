$241.82 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post sales of $241.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.29 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

