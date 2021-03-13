24,300 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

CSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 690,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,499,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

