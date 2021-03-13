2,489 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.73 and a 200 day moving average of $407.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

