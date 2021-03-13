25,395 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.