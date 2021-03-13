262,904 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 93,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

