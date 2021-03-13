28,276 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

