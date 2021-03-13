2,950 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $376.39 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.65.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

