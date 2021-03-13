31,144 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 70,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 191,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

