$333.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $333.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $358.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.