349,370 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.46 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.