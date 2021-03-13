36,705 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

