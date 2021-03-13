$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report sales of $37.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $29.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $321.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33).

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $20.65 on Friday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

