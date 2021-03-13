$375.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post sales of $375.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $378.40 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.38 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $758.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

