$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $384.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.07 million to $394.51 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

