3,970,624 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,970,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,322,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.92% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 560,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

HWM stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

