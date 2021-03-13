3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.