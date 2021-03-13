3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65.
About 3i Group
