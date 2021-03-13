$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

