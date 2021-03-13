$411.80 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $411.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.40 million to $425.80 million. DocuSign posted sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.16.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $210.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.25. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

